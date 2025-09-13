Purdue vs. USC Delayed Because of Lightning
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Saturday's game between Purdue and USC will start later than anticipated. Due to lightning and inclement weather in the area, kickoff has been delayed at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue and USC were initially scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. The earliest possible kickoff time is now 3:50 p.m. ET.
Every time lightning is spotted, the game is delayed by 30 minutes. The clock restarts every time a flash of lightning is seen in the area.
After there was lightning spotted, security crews at Ross-Ade Stadium began escorting fans out of the venue.
Stay tuned for more updates as Purdue and USC prepare for their Big Ten opener.
Purdue-USC availability report
A total of 11 players have been listed as out for Saturday's Purdue-USC game. The Boilermakers have players out with injury and the Trojans will be without six players. Purdue defensive back Crew Wakley is the only player listed as "questionable."
Here are the availability reports for Saturday's Big Ten opener.
Purdue Boilermakers
- #5 Chauncey Magwood, wide receiver (senior)
- #8 De'Nylon Morrissette, wide receiver (junior)
- #9 Jalil Hall, wide receiver (freshman)
- #41 Jon Grimmett, tight end (freshman)
- #49 Isaiah Needam (freshman)
USC Trojans
- #0 Zacharyus Williams, wide receiver (sophomore)
- #16 Prophet Brown, cornerback (senior)
- #17 Prince Strachan, wide receiver (junior)
- #21 Bryan Jackson, running back (sophomore)
- #27 Alex Graham, cornerback (freshman)
- #45 Caden Chittenden, kicker (sophomore)
