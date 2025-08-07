Where Purdue Stands in ESPN's Latest 2025 Big Ten Football Power Rankings
With a brand new coaching staff and nearly an entirely new roster heading into the 2025 season, there are a lot of unknowns surrounding Purdue football. Although the Boilermakers look a lot different than last year's 1-11 squad, ESPN doesn't seem to have much faith for Year 1 under new coach Barry Odom.
In its Big Ten preview for the upcoming season, ESPN released its conference power rankings. Heading into 2025, Purdue is listed dead last by the network.
Purdue is coming off a year in which it went 0-9 in Big Ten play last year. However, the Boilers made a coaching change and will have 80 new players on the roster, many coming to West Lafayette via the transfer portal.
"Barry Odom is back in the Power 4 following an impressive run at UNLV. He takes over a Purdue team with almost an entirely new roster and a schedule that includes Notre Dame and Ohio State," Rittenberg writes. "Moderate improvement is the goal for Odom, whose track record on defense and with personnel suggests better days are ahead."
Can the Boilermakers shock some people this season? The journey for Purdue begins on Saturday, Aug. 30, hosting Ball State in the season opener at Ross-Ade Stadium.
ESPN's Preseason Big Ten Football Power Rankings
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Michigan Wolverines
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- USC Trojans
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Washington Huskies
- Michigan State Spartans
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- UCLA Bruins
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Maryland Terrapins
- Purdue Boilermakers
