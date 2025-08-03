Purdue Football Adds to 2025 Roster With Commitment From JUCO Linebacker
Purdue has added some depth to its linebacker room. On Saturday, the Boilermakers picked up a commitment from junior college standout BJ Mayes. He comes to West Lafayette after spending last season at the College of DuPage in Illinois.
On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong reported the news on Saturday. Mayes will join the Boilermakers for the 2025 football season, providing more skill and depth in the linebacker room.
Mayes was a 2023 recruit who spent his first college football season at Maine. In his lone season with the Black Bears, he appeared in four games and was responsible for six tackles.
After one year at Maine, Mayes decided to transfer to the junior college level to continue his career. The College of DuPage finished the 2024 campaign with an 11-1 record, winning the NJCAA Division III Championship.
Mayes played a significant role with that squad, finishing the season with 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.
Mayes is listed as a 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Purdue's 2025 football season begins on Saturday, Aug. 30, when it hosts Ball State at Ross-Ade Stadium.
