Boilermakers Country

Purdue Football Adds to 2025 Roster With Commitment From JUCO Linebacker

Purdue has made a late addition to its 2025 roster, picking up a commitment from junior college linebacker BJ Mayes. He committed to the program on Saturday.

Dustin Schutte

A football sits on the goal line
A football sits on the goal line / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Purdue has added some depth to its linebacker room. On Saturday, the Boilermakers picked up a commitment from junior college standout BJ Mayes. He comes to West Lafayette after spending last season at the College of DuPage in Illinois.

On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong reported the news on Saturday. Mayes will join the Boilermakers for the 2025 football season, providing more skill and depth in the linebacker room.

Mayes was a 2023 recruit who spent his first college football season at Maine. In his lone season with the Black Bears, he appeared in four games and was responsible for six tackles.

After one year at Maine, Mayes decided to transfer to the junior college level to continue his career. The College of DuPage finished the 2024 campaign with an 11-1 record, winning the NJCAA Division III Championship.

Mayes played a significant role with that squad, finishing the season with 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

Mayes is listed as a 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Purdue's 2025 football season begins on Saturday, Aug. 30, when it hosts Ball State at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Related stories on Purdue football

PURDUE FB DATES FOR HOMECOMING, HAMMER DOWN CANCER: The Purdue football team has announced the date for its annual Hammer Down Cancer game, as well as dates for other themed games during the 2025 season. CLICK HERE

ODOM TRYING TO GET PURDUE BACK TO TILLER DAYS: Joe Tiller was the most successful coach in the history of Purdue football. Barry Odom is trying to get the Boilermakers back to that level of success. CLICK HERE

UPDATE ON RA-EL SITUATION: A representative of Purdue defensive back Tahj Ra-El has released a statement regarding the alleged leaked playbook scandal that was reported on last week. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

Home/Football