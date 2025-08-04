Purdue Football Gets Early Commitment From 2028 Wide Receiver
It may be a little early in the recruiting cycle, but Purdue has landed its first commitment in the 2028 class. Over the weekend, the Boilermakers earned a verbal pledge from Seven Rashad, a skilled receiver out of Lawrenceville, Ga.
Rashad is a 6-foot-5, 175-pound receiver who is coming off a solid freshman campaign at Mountain View High School. He totaled 56 receptions for nearly 1,000 yards during the 2024 season.
Rashad made his announcement with a post on social media. He's the first player in the 2028 class to commit to coach Barry Odom and the Boilers. With his pledge, Purdue currently owns the top-ranked recruiting class for the cycle, per 247Sports.
Because it's so early in the 2028 recruiting process, Rashad currently does not have any rankings from 247Sports. So far, he has received offers from 11 schools, committing to Purdue over Wake Forest, USF, Mississippi State, Kennesaw State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, and others.
