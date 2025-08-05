Purdue's Devin Mockobee Named to Watch List For Top Running Back Award
Purdue running back Devin Mockobee has been named to another watch list. The senior leader was included on the 2025 Doak Walker Award Watch List, an honor presented to the top running back in college football.
Last year, Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty claimed the award.
Mockobee has been Purdue's top running back each of the last three seasons. He's coming off a 2024 campaign in which he rushed for 687 yards and scored four touchdowns. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry as a junior.
Mockobee began his career in West Lafayette as a walk-on for the 2022 squad under then-coach Jeff Brohm. As a freshman, the Boonville, Ind., native racked up 968 yards and nine touchdowns, helping Purdue to a Big Ten West title.
Across three seasons at Purdue, Mockobee has accounted for 2,466 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. He's also totaled 624 receiving yards and has a pair of touchdown receptions.
Entering the 2025 campaign, Mockobee is within striking distance of becoming Purdue's all-time leading rusher. He would need 1,175 yards to pass Mike Alstott's record, which was set at 3,635 rushing yards from 1992-95.
Mockobee was also named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List earlier this summer, which recognizes players who exemplify community service, academic excellence, and athletic achievement.
