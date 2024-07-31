Purdue Football Announces Season Ticket Sellout for 2024
Purdue fans have bought in to Boilermaker football in 2024. Literally.
On Tuesday, Purdue Athletics announced via social media that season tickets have sold out for the 2024 campaign. It marks the highest season ticket sales the program has seen since the Joe Tiller era in the 2000s.
"Boiler Nation is truly second to none," Purdue wrote in a post on X. "(Boiler Football) season tickets are SOLD OUT!"
Purdue is scheduled to play six home games at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. this season. There will be plenty of quality opponents to watch, too.
The Boilermakers open the season against Indiana State on Saturday, Aug. 31. Then, two weeks later on Saturday, Sept. 14, Purdue welcomes old in-state rival Notre Dame into West Lafayette. It'll be the first meeting in West Lafayette between the two teams since 2013.
Purdue will also host Nebraska (Sept. 28), Oregon (Oct. 18), Northwestern (Nov. 2) and Penn State (Nov. 16).
At Big Ten Media Days, coach Ryan Walters raved about the support he's received since taking over at Purdue. Clearly, the fans have invested in the program over the past few seasons.
"I've learned how much I love this university and the West Lafayette community," Walters said. "This is a fanbase and a support system that is unmatched. This community, West Lafayette, they show up and they show out unconditionally."
Purdue finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 record, but ended on a high note, winning two of its final three games. That included a thrilling 35-31 victory over Indiana to keep the Old Oaken Bucket.
The Boilers are hoping to take a step forward in 2024 and get back to bowl eligibility and compete with the best teams the Big Ten has to offer.
