After back-to-back losses in the WBCA Showcase to Florida State and Texas Tech, the Purdue Boilermakers are looking to get back on track Wednesday, as they host Murray State.

This is just the third all-time meeting between Purdue and Murray State. The Boilermakers lead the series 2-0, with the last win coming on November 13, 2022, when they beat the Racers 90-61.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to follow along

UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) defends Purdue Boilermakers forward Avery Gordon (55). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What : Murray State ( 3-3) vs. Purdue (4-2)

: Murray State ( 3-3) vs. Purdue (4-2) When : Wednesday, November 25th, 2026

: Wednesday, November 25th, 2026 Where : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET TV : None

: None Stream: Big Ten-Plus (subscription required)

Scouting Murray State

Rechelle Turner, head coach

Murray State practice coach Rechelle Turner. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rechelle Turner is in her 10th year as head coach at Murray State. Last season, she was named Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year after guiding the Racers to a school-record 31 wins. In the 2024-2025 campaign, Turner led Murray State to the MVC regular-season and tournament titles, securing the school's first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2008.

Before taking over at Murray State, Turner spent 21 seasons as head coach at Murray High School, where she compiled a 460-178 overall record.

She also spent three years playing for the Racers (1991-94), where she led the team in assists in back-to-back seasons. Turner was also a member of the MSU golf team.

Key Players

Murray State's Haven Ford (2) goes up for a basket. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hali Poock — Poock leads the Racers in scoring this season, averaging 22.2 points per game in 32.2 minutes of action. She is also shooting 38% from the floor. Pook is in her third season with the Racers and, in 2025-2026, was named First-Team All-MBC and MVC Player of the Year.

Haven Ford — Ford is another player to watch for Murray State, averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in 29.7 minutes of action. Ford is a two-time All- MVC second-team selection and broke the Murray State single-season record for assists with 170 as a sophomore.

Sharnecce Currie-Jelks — Currie-Jelks is averaging 13.2 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game this year. She was named MVC Newcomer of the Year last season after transferring in from Indiana. In 2025-2026, Currie-Jelks averaged a double-double, putting up 17.4 ppg and 11.7 rpg.

Boilers to Watch

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Katie Gearlds. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hannah Wickstrom — Wickstrom has played a huge role for the Boilermakers so far this season. Through six games, she leads the team in both scoring (17.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.7 rebounds per game). Wickstrom, in her first year with Purdue, scored her 1,000th career point in the loss vs. Florida State. She transferred in after spending her first two years at UC Riverside, where she was named first-team All-Big West as a sophomore and was also named to the Big West All-Freshman team.

Kyndall Hunter — Hunter is one of three Purdue players averaging double-digit points per game with 13.2. She also adds 3.2 rebounds per game and hits at a 35% mark from beyond the arc. Hunter transferred in this season after appearing in 29 games at Houston. Hunter is in her 6th season of college basketball after spending two years at Texas, two at Texas A&M, and one at Houston.

Jelena Bulajic — Bulajic is averaging 13.0 points per game and 4.7 rebounds per game this season, shooting nearly 50% from the floor and 40% from three. Bulajic spent her freshman season at South Florida, appearing in 31 games and averaging 4.7 points per game. The Montenegro native has played for the senior national team in the 2025 EuroBasket and EuroBasket Qualifiers.

2026-2027 statistics

Murray State head coach Rechelle Turner disputes a call. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats ( per game) Purdue Murray State Scoring 69.0 77.7 Points Allowed 63.0 73.0 FG% .416 .395 3FG% .348 .333 Rebounds (margin) + 6.2 +3.3 Assists 13.3 14.7 Blocks 3.0 1.7 Steals 8.5 7.5 Turnovers 19.5 14.5

Things to watch

Purdue associate head coaches April Phillips and Kelly Komara. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can Purdue put together a complete game?

One big question coming into this matchup is whether Purdue can play four quarters of complete basketball. The Boilers struggled with this in their last two games. Costly late-game mistakes, combined with stretches of poor shooting and turnovers, hurt them in back-to-back losses to Florida State and Texas Tech in Orlando.

Will Wickstrom continue her dominant performance?

Wickstrom has been a key factor for Purdue this season, leading the team with 17.8 points per game and shooting 50% from the floor. Murray State is averaging over eight points a game more than Purdue, so the Boilermakers will need Wickstrom to continue to stay hot if they want to bounce back and put another tally in the win column.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!