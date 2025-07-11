Purdue Announces Schedule for Football Fan Day, Basketball Alumni Game
The first Saturday of August is going to be a busy one in West Lafayette. Purdue has announced that the football program's Fan Day will be held the same day as the basketball program's Alumni Game, creating a fun-filled day on campus.
On Aug. 2, Purdue football will host Fan Day, allowing fans to catch a glimpse of the 2025 Boilermakers prior to the first game of the season. Gates will open at 8 a.m. ET and practice will run from 8:15 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A location for the football team's Fan Day was not revealed in the post from Purdue.
Fans will then be able to collect autographs and photographs on the field from 10:15 a.m. until 11 a.m.
After the Fan Day festivities with the football team, fans can head over to Mackey Arena for the basketball Alumni Game. Doors to the arena open at 11 a.m. ET, and the game is scheduled to start at noon ET.
This year's Purdue basketball team will also be introduced publicly.
Both events are free and open to the public. You can find more information on both events here.
