Where Purdue Football's 2026 Recruiting Class Stands in July
The months of June and July are typically pretty busy on the recruiting front in college football, and this summer was no different. Over the last month, Purdue has added 12 more verbal commitments to its 2026 recruiting class, increasing its total number of pledges to 19.
Despite that increase over the past month, the Boilermakers still rank 14th in the Big Ten and 46th nationally in the recruiting rankings for 2026, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Here's a quick look at the players who have verbally committed to coach Barry Odom and the Boilermakers in the 2026 class so far. Also listed below is a complete rundown of the Big Ten football recruiting rankings, per 247Sports.
Purdue football 2026 verbal commitments (July 9, 2025)
Jamarcus Whyce, defensive lineman (Dayton, Ohio)
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 265 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 58 defensive lineman
- Overall rank: No. 511
Josiah Hope, defensive lineman (Radcliff, Kentucky)
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 300 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 68 defensive lineman
- Overall rank: No. 600
Kymistrii Young, wide receiver (Sarasota, Florida)
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 185 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 109 wide receiver
- Overall rank: No. 748
Rederrion Daniels, cornerback (Lake Cormorant, Mississippi)
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 180 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 63 cornerback
- Overall rank: No. 749
ArMari Towns, tight end (Selma, Alabama)
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 220 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 44 tight end
- Overall rank: No. 862
Dream Rashad, tight end (Lawrenceville, Georgia)
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 230 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 44 tight end
- Overall rank: No. 865
Izaiah Wright, running back (Rockwood, Michigan)
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 207 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 56 running back
- Overall rank: No. 842
Corin Berry, quarterback (Covina, California)
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 185 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 29 quarterback
- Overall rank: No. 489
James Williams Jr., offensive lineman (Indianapolis, Indiana)
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 275 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 85 interior offensive lineman
- Overall rank: No. 991
Emoni Smith, safety (Galloway, Ohio)
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 175 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 83 safety
- Overall rank: No. 1000
Brock Brownfield, offensive lineman (New Palestine, Indiana)
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 250 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 93 interior offensive lineman
- Overall rank: No. 1104
Rico Schrieber, offensive tackle (Chicago, Illinois)
- Height: 6-foot-7
- Weight: 315 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 86 offensive tackle
- Overall rank: No. 1068
Max Carmicle, defensive end (Country Club Hills, Illinois)
- Height: 6-foot-7
- Weight: 240 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 94 defensive end
- Overall rank: No. 1124
Dana Greenhow, safety (Tyrone, Georgia)
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 170 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 94 safety
- Overall rank: No. 1125
Brayden Sweeney, linebacker (Grand Rapids, Michigan)
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 215 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 97 linebacker
- Overall rank: No. 1177
Kobe Cherry, defensive lineman (Greenwood, Indiana)
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 275 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 149 defensive lineman
- Overall rank: No. 1377
Brandon Kinsey, wide receiver (Miami, Florida)
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 175 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 213 wide receiver
- Overall rank: No. 1445
Aiden Solecki, defensive lineman (Downers Grove, Illinois)
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 250 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 168 defensive lineman
- Overall rank: No. 1587
Terrell Berryhill, offensive tackle (East St. Louis, Illinois)
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 270 pounds
- Star rating: 3-star
- Position rank: No. 167 offensive tackle
- Overall rank: No. 2178
2026 Big Ten football recruiting rankings (July 9, 2026)
- USC Trojans (31 commits)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (21 commits)
- Michigan Wolverines (20 commits)
- Oregon Ducks (14 commits)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (25 commits)
- Washington Huskies (18 commits)
- UCLA Bruins (21 commits)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (22 commits)
- Minnesota Golden Gophers (24 commits)
- Indiana Hoosiers (22 commits)
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights (21 commits)
- Michigan State Spartans (22 commits)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (14 commits)
- Purdue Boilermakers (19 commits)
- Wisconsin Badgers (15 commits)
- Northwestern Wildcats (17 commits)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (12 commits)
- Maryland Terrapins (11 commits)
Related stories on Purdue football
BOILERS LAND WHYCE: Jamarcus Whyce, a skilled three-star defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, committed to Purdue over offers from several Big Ten and SEC programs. CLICK HERE
PURDUE PLAYERS HEADED TO MEDIA DAYS: Purdue is sending head coach Barry Odom and three players to 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas, scheduled for July 22-24. CLICK HERE
PHIL STEELE PROJECTS PURDUE'S FINISH IN BIG TEN: Purdue is coming off a 1-11 season in 2024, but has completely revamped its coaching staff and roster for the 2025 season. How much will the Boilers improve? CLICK HERE