Cameron Williams, 5-Star Prospect in 2026 Class, Reportedly Reschedules Purdue Visit
Cameron Williams' trip to West Lafayette will be a little later than previously expected. This week, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported that the five-star forward has rescheduled his official visit to Purdue.
Williams will now be visiting Purdue Sept. 12-14, a few weeks later than his original plan. He had initially scheduled a trip to West Lafayette on Aug. 29. He has also locked in dates with Duke (Oct. 3-5) and USC (Oct. 11).
Per 247SPorts' Composite Rankings, Williams ranks as the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. Among other power forwards in the class, he ranks No. 5.
Williams will be in town when the Purdue football team hosts USC at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.
During his junior season at St. Mary's in Phoenix, Williams enjoyed a stellar campaign. He averaged 18.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 1.8 steals per contest. Williams shot 51% from the floor and 36% from three-point range.
Williams can score the basketball in a variety of ways, demonstrating the ability to get buckets at the rim while also stepping out behind the three-point line. For a player of his size, he runs the floor well and can be a scoring option in transition. He's also a strong cutter and moves well when the basketball isn't in his hands, creating open opportunities for himself. He does have some iso game in his bag, but it's not his greatest strength.
Defensively, Williams uses his length to block shots at the rim and alter looks from long range. He can play physical defense without fouling and knows how to appropriately alter shots, even if he doesn't come up with a block. On more than a few occasions, he's turned steals on the perimeter into an easy two points.
"Williams is a rapidly ascending prospect with a wealth of long-term tools, and while he is not yet a finished product by any means, he has one of the highest long-term upside in the class. Now standing at 6-foot-11 with shoes on, he has mobility, athleticism, budding face-up skill, and defensive versatility alike," wrote 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein. "He’s a bouncy leaper, excellent runner, and can really cover the court at his size. He has a soft, natural touch and shows shooting potential to not only space the floor, but even shoot off the dribble, even with a relatively quick natural release."
Cameron Williams highlights
WHERE BRADEN SMITH CAN IMPROVE: Braden Smith has developed into one of the best point guards in the country over his three years at Purdue. He's already the program's all-time assist leader, has scored more than 1,000 points, and has collected more than 500 rebounds. CLICK HERE
MAYER PLAYING IN FIBA U20: After playing in the FIBA U19 World Cup, Purdue guard Omer Mayer is preparing to play in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket for Israel, which begins Saturday, July 12. CLICK HERE
PAINTER WEIGHS IN ON TOURNAMENT EXPANSION: The NCAA is considering expanding the NCAA Tournament from 68 teams to 72 or 76 teams. Is it necessary? Will it help or hurt college basketball? Purdue coach Matt Painter offered his thoughts. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS PURDUE'S RETENTION: Not many programs in college basketball retain talent quite like Purdue, but it doesn't always come easily. Coach Matt Painter talked about how everyone on the Boilermakers' roster has sacrificed in some way. CLICK HERE