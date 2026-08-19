Purdue Women's Basketball Officially Adds Slovenian PG to 2026-27 Roster

An official signing took a few extra months, but the Purdue women's basketball team has added Slovenian point guard Zoja Stirn to the 2026-27 roster. The program announced that she has officially signed with the Boilermakers for the upcoming season.

Stirn, a 5-foot-10 guard, initially committed to play for Purdue back in May. She joins a roster of 14 players in West Lafayette, seven of whom are international prospects.

This past year, Stirn played for Cinkarna Celje in the Slovenian Women's Basketball League (SWBL) and put up some impressive numbers. In 23 games, she averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

Stirn brings winning experience and culture with her to West Lafayette. She was part of teams that won six consecutive Slovenian Women's Basketball League titles and three Women's Adriatic Basketball Association championships.

The addition of Stirn gives Purdue even more depth in the backcourt. She's also comfortable as a primary ball-handler, giving coach Katie Gearlds multiple options around the perimeter.

Along with Stirn, the Boilers have six other international players on the 2026-27 roster: Keona Douwstra (Netherlands), Katka Sediva (Slovakia), Hannah Wickstrom (Australia), Jelena Bulajic (Montenegro), Anjela Minja (Tanzania) and Maya Zilbershlag (Israel).

Purdue still awaiting release of non-conference schedule

Purdue Boilermakers guard McKenna Layden (11) passes the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The start of the women's college basketball season is just a few months away and the Boilermakers are putting some final touches on their non-conference schedule. Right now, there are just two matchups that have been released.

Purdue is headed to Walt Disney World in mid-November to participate in the WBCA Showcase. The Boilers are scheduled to play Florida State on Thursday, Nov. 19, and will battle Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The program is expected to release its complete non-conference schedule in the coming days or weeks.

Purdue also already knows its home and road games for Big Ten play this season. The Boilermakers will host Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin, UCLA and USC at Mackey Arena. Road contests include games against Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers and Oregon.

Indiana is the one Big Ten opponent Purdue will play twice during the 2026-27 season. The game at Assembly Hall in Bloomington will serve as the Barn Burner Trophy Game. The Boilermakers claimed the trophy last season at Mackey Arena, defeating the Hoosiers 80-69.

Dates for these matchups will be released by the Big Ten at a later date.

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