2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament Schedule, Selection Show Information Released
With the college volleyball season winding down, the date, time and television information has been released for the 2024 Selection Show ahead of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. The NCAA released the information on the Selection Show, as well as tournament dates.
This year, the Selection Show will air on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. ET. The show will air on ESPN. Later in the week, the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament will get underway.
The NCAA Volleyball Tournament is comprised of 64 teams, with 32 squads receiving automatic qualifying bids and the remaining 32 teams earning at-large bids. It is a single-elimination tournament.
It should be an incredibly fun tournament again this year. Below is the schedule for this year's tournament:
- Dec. 1: NCAA Volleyball Tournament Selection Show (6 p.m. ET, ESPN)
- Dec. 5-7: NCAA Volleyball Tournament first and second rounds
- Dec. 12-15: NCAA Volleyball Tournament Regional rounds
- Dec. 19: NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four — semifinal round (ESPN)
- Dec. 22: NCAA Volleyball Tournament Final Four — championship match (ABC)
Specific dates, locations, times and television information will be released during or after the Selection Show.
Related stories
PURDUE'S RAVEN COLVIN SELECTED IN PVF DRAFT: Purdue senior middle blocker Raven Colvin will continue her volleyball career in the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), selected with the No. 7 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE
PURDUE SHOWS SUPPORT TO PENN STATE COACH: There was a great moment between Purdue's players and Penn State coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, prior to Thursday's match. CLICK HERE