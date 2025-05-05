2025 Big Ten Softball Tournament: Dates, Matchups, Times and Television Information
The regular season has come to a close, which means the 2025 Big Ten Softball Tournament is knocking on the door. This year, 12 conference teams will descend upon Bittinger Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. for a chance to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament with the champion earning the automatic qualifier spot.
Oregon was the regular season champion, finishing the Big Ten season with a 19-3 record. Nebraska and UCLA weren't far behind, both ending league play with 17-5 records.
We should have an incredibly fun tournament on our hands in West Lafayette this week. Games will begin on Wednesday, May 7 and the championship is scheduled for Saturday, May 10.
Here's the complete schedule, along with matchups, dates, times and television information.
Wednesday, May 7
- Game 1: No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Penn State (11 a.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Game 2: No. 7 Washington vs. No. 10 Indiana (1:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Game 3: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (4:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Game 4: No. 5 Northwestern vs. No. 12 Purdue (7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
Thursday, May 8 (Quarterfinals)
- Game 5: No. 3 Nebraska vs. Game 1 winner (11 a.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Game 6: No. 2 UCLA vs. Game 2 winner (1:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Game 7: No. 1 Oregon vs. Game 3 winner (4:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Game 8: No. 4 Ohio State vs. Game 4 winner (7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
Friday, May 9 (Semifinals)
- Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (5 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
- Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
Saturday, May 10 (Championship)
- Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network)
