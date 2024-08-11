Purdue's Annie Drews Wins Olympic Silver Medal with USA Volleyball
Annie Drews has earned another Olympic medal. The former Purdue star won a silver medal as a member of Team USA women's volleyball during the 2024 Paris Olympics. She now has two Olympic medals in the sport.
The United States reached the gold medal game of women's volleyball, matched up against Italy on Sunday. While Team USA had a strong Olympic run, Italy was dominant in the championship, posting a 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-17) victory to win gold.
Drews finished the match with six points and five kills.
Drews was one of the most dominant players for the United States during the Olympic event. She ended her time in Paris with 97 points and 88 kills. This is the second Olympic medal for the former Boilermaker, winning gold in Tokyo in 2021.
"So proud of Annie Drews. In two Olympics, leading USA to first Gold in women’s VB & a Silver this year," Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell wrote on X. "What she’s done for Purdue VB & our university cannot be measured. Thanks for the wonderful ride, Lefty. You will never fully understand how much your journey has meant to me."
Drews played at Purdue from 2012-15, where she was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and an AVCA second-team All-American in 2015. She made the Boilermakers proud during her time in Paris.
Team USA lost just two matches while in Paris. It lost its opening match to China in five sets. The United States did not lose another match until it fell to Italy in the gold medal game.
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
SHONDELL TALKS MACKEY GAMES: Purdue will play two volleyball matches at Mackey Arena this season. Coach Dave Shondell feels confident the Boilermakers can fill up the iconic venue. CLICK HERE
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL ON TV: Fans will be able to catch nearly a dozen Purdue volleyball matches on TV this year, with the Boilers playing 10 matches on Big Ten Network and one on NBC. CLICK HERE
PURDUE 2024 VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue begins the 2024 volleyball regular season on Friday, Aug. 30 with the Stacey Clark Classic and will conclude with a West Coast road trip to play Big Ten newcomers Oregon and Washington on Thanksgiving weekend. CLICK HERE