NHL Team Mascot Dressed Up Like Alysa Liu After Skater Won Gold in Milan Olympics
In this story:
American figure skater Alysa Liu has started a movement. Not only has her routine to Pink Pantheress's "Stateside" inspired plenty of copycat performances online, but her iconic "halo" hairstyle has influenced some of the Earth's fiercest predators to follow suit.
During the San Jose Sharks' game vs. the Calgary Flames on Thursday night, San Jose's mascot—a large shark named S.J. Sharkie—perfectly imitated Liu with a blonde and brown wig of his own. And not only that, but the underwater predator then grabbed a gold medal, and a sign featuring a Liu quote ("Y'all better turn up!"), to round out the fit.
Hilarious. Take a look at that homage below:
Sharkie's tribute was fitting for more reasons than one. Of course, Liu deserved as much after winning gold in the women's individual event at the Milan Olympics earlier this month. But the 20-year-old skater is also a California/Bay Area native, so it makes sense that this particular NHL team would want to honor her.
Very, very fun. Unfortunately, the pastiche did not bring the Sharks much good luck, as they were stomped by the Flames, 4–1. But it was worth a try.
More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.