Boiler Banter: Purdue Basketball's 2025-26 Outlook and Spring Football Talk
The college basketball season officially came to a close on Monday night, with Florida defeating Houston 65-63 in the National Championship Game. And while basketball is always relevant in West Lafayette, we had more than just hoops to discuss during this week's Boiler Banter podcast.
In this week's episode, Brandon Brown and Dustin Schutte start the show by discussing the addition of 6-foot-11 big man Oscar Cluff out of South Dakota State. Then, the two dive into the conversation regarding expectations for the Boilers entering the 2025-26 season.
For those unaware, a number of way-too-early rankings tabbed Purdue as the No. 2 team in the country, including ESPN.
Finally, the show concludes with some spring football talk — the change from a spring game to a spring showcase, the quarterback situation and a commitment to the 2026 class.
You can watch the full podcast below:
Related stories on Purdue sports
PURDUE LANDS 3-STAR RB: Purdue received a verbal commitment from three-star running back Izaiah Wright on Tuesday. He had 17 offers on the recruiting trail before making his decision. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FLIPS TALENTED QB: The Boilermakers landed a big piece to their 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday, flipping three-star quarterback Corin Berry from Boston College. CLICK HERE
HEIDE SAYS FAREWELL: Just a few days after transferring to Texas, former Purdue forward Camden Heide shared a message regarding his departure and thanking the program. CLICK HERE
NBA MOCK DRAFT INCLUDES SMITH: Purdue guard Braden Smith was listed as a second-round selection in ESPN's latest NBA mock draft. The projection has Smith landing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
PURDUE RANKS NEAR TOP OF ESPN'S TOP-25: After a 24-12 season and with most of its production returning, Purdue is ranked near the top of ESPN's way-too-early college basketball top-25 for 2025-26. CLICK HERE