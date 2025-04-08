Boilers Land Verbal Pledge From 3-Star Running Back Out of Michigan
One of the top prospects from the state of Michigan in the 2026 recruiting class has committed to Purdue. Tuesday, skilled running back Izaiah Wright verbally committed to the program, becoming the fourth pledge for the Boilermakers of the cycle.
Wright, who had 16 offers in addition to the one from Purdue, made his announcement with a social media post, saying, "Boiler Up! When you know, you know."
News of Wright's commitment comes shortly after Purdue flipped three-star quarterback Corin Berry from Boston College. The California prospect made his announcement on X on Tuesday, as well.
Wright is listed as a 5-foot-10, 210-pound running back out of Rockwood, Mich. Along with Purdue, the talented ball carrier also held offers from Cincinnati, Colorado State, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Pitt, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.
Per 247Sports, Wright ranks as the No. 12 player from Michigan and is the No. 40 running back of the cycle. Overall, he's listed as the No. 532 player in the 2026 class.
During his sophomore season at Carlson High School, Wright was responsible for 2,129 all-purpose yards, which included 1,965 yards on the ground. He also scored 31 touchdowns.
Purdue's 2026 recruiting class is now up to four commits with pledges from Berry and Wright. With those new additions, the Boilermakers' class now ranks 55th nationally, per 247Sports.
Izaiah Wright highlights
