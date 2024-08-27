Boiler Banter: Thoughts on Purdue Women's Basketball's 2024-25 Nonconference Schedule
The Purdue women's basketball team officially solidified its nonconference schedule for the 2024-25 season. Coming off a rough campaign in 2023-24, the Boilermakers have a more manageable slate, but will still face some challenges.
Purdue enters the fourth year under coach Katie Gearlds. The Boilermakers are 51-45 with two WNIT appearances and one trip to the NCAA Tournament.
This year, Purdue will play 11 nonconference games, as well as 18 Big Ten contests. I have a few thoughts on the out-of-league schedule, but first, here's the rundown of opponents:
- Tuesday, Oct. 29: vs. Indiana Tech (exhibition)
- Wednesday, Nov. 6: vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne
- Sunday, Nov. 10: vs. Notre Dame
- Thursday, Nov. 14: vs. Indiana-Indianapolis
- Monday, Nov. 18: vs. Bellarmine
- Thursday, Nov. 28: vs. Middle Tennessee (Fort Myers Tip-Off)
- Saturday, Nov. 30: vs. South Carolina (Fort Myers Tip-Off)
- Wednesday, Dec. 4: vs. Maine
- Saturday, Dec. 14: vs. Kentucky
- Tuesday, Dec. 17: at Miami (Ohio)
- Saturday, Dec. 21: vs. Indiana State
The magic of Mackey
Gearlds team willl get plenty of use out of Mackey Arena during the nonconference portion of the schedule. Purdue will play eight of its 11 games on its home court, including the first five contests of the regular season.
Additionally, the Boilermakers will only play one true road game, a Dec. 17 clash against Miami (Ohio) in Oxford, Ohio. They'll also play Middle Tennessee and South Carolina on a neutral floor in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
With so many games in West Lafayette, Purdue needs to take advantage of that "Mackey Magic." The Boilers will be tested a few times at home — hosting Notre Dame and Kentucky — but it's certainly an advantage for the Boilers to have those games played on their ho
Playing the best of the best
So, about that game against South Carolina.
Dawn Staley has transformed South Carolina into one of the premier programs in college basketball. The Gamecocks to a 38-0 record and a national championship a season ago. They've reached the Final Four each of the last four years and won two national titles in that span.
That's a major test for the Boilermakers in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. But, if Gearlds wants to get the program back to the top of women's college basketball, this will be a really good measuring stick to see how the team stacks up against elite talent.
Purdue will also play host to Notre Dame on Nov. 10, another high-caliber program in women's college basketball. The Fighting Irish have hit at least 24 wins each of the last three seasons under coach Niele Ivey, reaching the Sweet 16 in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments.
Both matchups will be incredibly tough tests for the Boilermakers this season.
Can Purdue get to nine wins outside of Big Ten play?
Yes, there are undoubtedly some tough matchups on Purdue's nonconference schedule this coming season. Realistically, though, the Boilermakers have a legitimate chance to post a 9-2 record outside of Big Ten play. That would be a huge momentum boost before jumping into the grind of the conference slate.
I know it's essentially against the law to count wins in college athletics, but humor me. Purdue should be able to comfortably win games against Purdue-Fort Wayne, IU-Indianapolis, Bellarmine, UT-Arlington, Middle Tennessee, Maine, Miami (Ohio) and Indiana State. At worst, the Boilers should be 8-3.
That means Purdue needs to beat either Kentucky or Notre Dame to hit nine wins during nonconference play. Both of those games are at home.
Last year, the Boilers were 7-4 outside of Big Ten competition, but played a tougher schedule. Maybe playing a lighter nonconference schedule will help this team build some chemistry before getting into the grind of the league's slate.
