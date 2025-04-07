Former Boiler Annie Drews Schumacher Candidate for LOVB Woman of the Year Honor
Former Purdue volleyball star Annie Drews Schumacher is a candidate for the LOVB Woman of the Year Award. She is one of six players in the league being considered for the prestigious honor.
"League One Volleyball (LOVB) today announced the nominees for the inaugural LOVB Woman of the Year Award, a new honor recognizing the impact made by its athletes on the next generation of players," LOVB's website reads. "The LOVB Woman of the Year Award was introduced this season to highlight the individual athletes on each LOVB team who are making a profound difference within their communities, and are inspiring future generations of volleyball players locally and across the country.
"Selected by their own teammates and coaches, nominees have demonstrated outstanding leadership, mentorship, and commitment to the sport, both on and off the court, as well as within their own teams this season. Each team has one nominee, with the winner to be determined by a selection committee."
Drews Schumacher is the candidate for LOVB's Madison team.
Drews Schumacher has enjoyed an outstanding volleyball career. She recorded more than 1,000 career kills during her time at Purdue and was an All-Big Ten selection in her final two seasons with the Boilermakers. She also received All-American honors, earning honorable mention in 2014 and second-team accolades in 2015.
The former Boilermaker played for a number of international teams before joining LOVB in 2024. She was also a member of the United States Women's National Team that won a gold medal in Tokyo in 2021 and a silver medal in Paris in 2024.
"Long an inspiration for her powerful performances on the court, opposite hitter Annie Drews Schumacher is making a similar impact in Madison," LOVB's website says of Drews Schumacher. "New to the community, she has made it her mission to fully immerse herself into Madison, with a particular focus on engaging with small and local businesses and the people who run them. Similar to how she has been a key leader in helping the team galvanize after early injuries to become a powerhouse in the league, Annie has focused on building community with her fellow neighbors throughout Madison."
The winner of the 2025 LOVB Woman of the Year award will be announced at the LOVB Finals on April 13 in Louisville.
This season, Drews Schumacher ranks third in LOVB in points (234), second in kills (210) and fifth in aces (13).
