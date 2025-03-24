Purdue Volleyball Adds New Assistant Coach to Staff
The Purdue volleyball program officially announced the hiring of a new assistant coach on Monday. The Boilermakers are heading for Texas Tech assistant and player Emily Hill to the staff ahead of the 2025 season.
Hill was the technical coordinator at Texas Tech for the previous two seasons, where she trained attackers and blockers. Scouting, game planning and offensive strategy were among her other responsibilities while in Lubbock.
"Our program is pleased to announce Emily as our newest addition to our coaching staff," Purue volleyball coach Dave Shondell told PurdueSports.com. "After considerable conversation, thought, and deliberation, it became very clear that the former Texas Tech star and recent Red Raider coach was the ideal fit for what our team needed most.
"Emily is well-schooled in so many areas of the coaching game. The two aspects most important in this hire were a trusted relationship builder and a tremendous teacher of the game. Emily is outstanding in those key areas. Those who have worked with Emily and know her well are remarkably impressed with her coaching attributes and her potential to grow into an elite trainer of our sport."
Hill was a player at Texas Tech, suiting up for the Red Raiders from 2017-19. She ended her career among the top-five in kills all-time in program history and was named to the AVCA Southwest All-Region Team in 2019.
After her playing days, Hill became a graduate assistant at Southern Miss (2020-22) and was an assistant coach at the University of Texas-Arlington.
Hill replaces former Purdue assistant coach Michael Bouril, who took a job with Mississippi State. He had been on Shondell's staff in West Lafayette for the past five seasons.
The Boilermakers are coming off a 2024 campaign in which they reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and went 27-7 for the year. Purdue was also 16-4 in Big Ten play.
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
SPRING VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE: The Purdue volleyball team will play five matches on four dates this spring. Three matches will be played in West Lafayette and all will be in Indiana. CLICK HERE
PURDUE HEADED TO NASHVILLE: Purdue and Nebraska will participate in the inaugural Broadway Block Party in Nashville on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. Kentucky and Tennessee are also playing. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ASSISTANT HEADS TO SEC: Michael Bouril is leaving Purdue after working on Dave Shondell's staff for the last five years. He will be an assistant coach at Mississippi State. CLICK HERE