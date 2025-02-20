Purdue Volleyball Releases 2025 Spring Match Schedule
As it prepares for the 2025 season, Purdue volleyball has put together five matches it will play on four different dates during the spring season. It will give fans an early opportunity to catch the Boilermakers in action prior to the fall regular season, which begins in August.
Coach Dave Shondell and the Boilermakers will play Butler, Loyola Chicago, Miami (Ohio), Vanderbilt and Ball State this spring. The first match is scheduled for March 26 (vs. Butler) and the final match will take place April 15 (at Ball State).
"We've designed a spring schedule that will offer our loyal fans the opportunity to see our new squad compete on four dates this spring - all within the Boilermaker State," Shondell said. "After training with our team the past few weeks, I'm convinced our fans will embrace this next chapter of Purdue Volleyball."
Unique to the spring schedule is Vanderbilt, which is preparing for its inaugural season with an NCAA team. The Commodores will play the Boilermakers at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind. on April 12.
The Boilers will have a double-header on Saturday, April 5, playing both Loyola-Chicago and Miami (Ohio).
Purdue finished the 2024 season with a 27-7 record and a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season.
Below is the complete spring schedule for Purdue volleyball:
- Wednesday, March 26: vs. Butler (Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.)
- Saturday, April 5: vs. Loyola Chicago (Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.)
- Saturday, April 5: vs. Miami (OH) (Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind.)
- Saturday, April 12: vs. Vanderbilt (Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind.)
- Tuesday, April 15: at Ball State (Worthen Arena in Muncie, Ind.)
PURDUE HEADED TO NASHVILLE: Purdue and Nebraska will participate in the inaugural Broadway Block Party in Nashville on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. Kentucky and Tennessee are also playing. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ASSISTANT HEADS TO SEC: Michael Bouril is leaving Purdue after working on Dave Shondell's staff for the last five years. He will be an assistant coach at Mississippi State. CLICK HERE
SHONDELL TO COACH ALL-STAR MATCH: Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell has been tabbed as one of two coaches for the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) All-Star Match later this month. CLICK HERE