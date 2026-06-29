Former Brownsburg Softball Star Commits to Purdue via Transfer Portal

Former Brownsburg High School (Ind.) softball star Izzy Neal will now be playing games much closer to her home. After spending one season at Ohio State, the outfielder has decided to transfer to Purdue.

Neal is coming off an impressive freshman season at Ohio State, where she had the top batting average for the Buckeyes. She ended the season with a .376 average, playing in 48 games and making 40 starts.

She was responsible for 38 hits, 3 RBI and 25 runs scored. Neal also accounted for 16 stolen bases for the Buckeyes in her rookie campaign.

In the field, Neal totaled 25 putouts and two assists without an error. She had a perfect fielding percentage, an impressive feat for a freshman. The Buckeyes ended the 2026 campaign with a 26-27 record and a 13-11 mark in Big Ten play.

Prior to her college career beginning, Neal had an outstanding senior season at Brownsburg High School. She totaled 53 hits and posted a .589 batting average.

Purdue looking to build on momentum

Purdue Boilermakers starting pitcher/relief pitcher Julia Gossett (33) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Boilermakers had a solid 2026 campaign, finishing with a 34-20 record and going 11-13 in the Big Ten. Purdue was hoping to make a strong run in the conference tournament and wiggle its way into the NCAA Tournament field. A loss in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament ended those dreams.

It was still a positive season in West Lafayette, one that the Boilers are hoping to build on. Bringing Neal into the program is a big win for coach Magali Frezzotti, especially after losing Moriah Polar to the transfer portal.

Polar was college softball's top hitter in 2026, ending the year with 101 hits and a .555 batting average. Replicating that level of production won't be easy, but Neal is a player who could fill that role in the lead-off spot to give the Boilers a base runner early in games.

Neal also possesses good speed and will be a threat to steal bases when opportunities present themselves. She's a candidate to carve out a big role in Purdue's lineup for the 2027 season.

Purdue has finished with a winning record in each of Frezzotti's last two seasons at the helm in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers went 30-23 in 2025, which included a run to the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament.

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