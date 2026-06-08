Purdue Outfielder, College Softball's Top Hitter Moriah Polar Announces Future Plans

Moriah Polar put together one of the best seasons in the history of Purdue's softball program in 2026. However, it seems that her journey in West Lafayette is going to end there.

On Monday, just a few hours after the NCAA transfer portal opened for college softball student-athletes, Polar announced her plans to enter the portal in a social media post.

Polar will have one season of eligibility remaining at her next destination. She spent three years at Purdue.

The junior outfielder put together an historic year in 2026. She finished the regular season as the NCAA's leader in hits (101) and batting average (.555). Polar concluded her junior campaign with a 1.308 OPS, 47 RBI, 67 runs and a Big Ten-high 32 stolen bases.

In addition to her outstanding year at the plate, Polar also had a stellar year in the field. She totaled 91 putouts and two assists on 94 total chances. She had just one error all season and posted a fielding percentage of .989.

Polar was a second-team All-American selection and was one of 25 finalists for the USA Softball Player of the Year. She earned selections on the All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten Defensive teams.

Purdue finished the regular season with a 34-20 record and an 11-13 mark in Big Ten play.

Polar sends heartfelt message on social media

Moriah Polar during the 2026 season. | Purdue Softball on X.

In her social media post, Polar thanked Purdue for her three years in West Lafayette.

"The past three years at Purdue have been absolutely transformative. I came in as a freshman, not knowing how much growth and joy the next few years would bring me," she wrote on Instagram. "Through my time at Purdue, I have encountered countless people who were eager to support me and pour into me. I've made so many friendships and memories that will surely last a lifetime.

"I would like to thank the coaches at Purdue, support staff, and admin for seeing the greatness in me from a young age and during my time as a Boilermaker."

In three seasons with the Boilermakers, Polar accounted for 218 hits, 103 RBI and 137 runs scored. She also totaled 49 extra-base hits, including seven home runs. Her career batting average sits at .436 with an OPS of 1.082.

Polar also boasts a career fielding average of .985 with just five errors on 332 total chances.

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