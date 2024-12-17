Purdue Volleyball Loses Lizzie Carr, Adds Middle Blocker via Transfer Portal
The transfer portal has primarily been a negative for Purdue volleyball thus far. The Boilermakers saw outside hitters and All-Big Ten selections Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine both enter, as well as sixth-year senior and middle blocker Lourdes Myers. Also on Monday, it was reported that redshirt sophomore middle blocker Lizzie Carr would also enter the transfer portal.
Carr averaged 1.12 kills and 0.9 blocks per set while appearing in 48 sets during the 2024 campaign. She has appeared in 39 total matches across the last two seasons at Purdue.
It was another big blow for coach Dave Shondell and the Boilermakers, but they did receive some good news on Monday. Purdue landed a commitment from Lindsey Miller, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker who previously attended Notre Dame and USC.
Miller did not appear in a match in 2024, but in 2023 she averaged 1.59 kills and 0.91 blocks per set. She will have one season of eligibility to use for the Boilermakers.
Purdue concluded the 2024 campaign with a 27-7 record, which included a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers also reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season.
It's been surprising to see such major contributors like Hudson and Chicoine enter the transfer portal, though it speaks to the new era of college athletics.
