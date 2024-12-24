Purdue Volleyball Adds Former Miami Middle Blocker via Transfer Portal
Coach Dave Shondell and the Purdue volleyball team received a nice Christmas present on Tuesday. The Boilermakers confirmed a transfer commitment from former Miami middle blocker Bianka Lulic.
A native of San Diego, Calif., Lulic spent two seasons with the Hurricanes before hitting the NCAA transfer portal. She will transfer to West Lafayette with three seasons of eligibility to use.
It's a great addition for the Boilermakers, who are rebuilding their roster via the transfer portal this offseason. Purdue has also added commitments from former USC middle blocker Lindsey Miller, former Iowa outside hitter Nataly Moravec and former Michigan State outside hitter Akasha Anderson.
Lulic appeared in 64 sets at Miami during the 2024 season. She was responsible for 73 kills and 61 blocks. Lulic was also posted a .345 hitting percentage for the Hurricanes.
Lulic was part of a Miami team that posted a 22-11 record, which included a 12-8 mark in ACC play. The Hurricanes defeated South Dakota State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament but fell to Nebraska in the next round.
Purdue is coming off a 27-7 campaign in 2024, finishing 16-4 in Big Ten play and reaching the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers are looking to replace outside hitters Eva Hudson and Chloe Chicoine, as well as middle blockers Lizzie Carr and Lourdes Myers, all of whom entered the transfer portal.
The Boilers also need to replace All-American middle blocker Raven Colvin, whose eligibility expired at the end of the season.
Related stories on Purdue volleyball
PURDUE ADDS VIA TRANSFER PORTAL: After losing four players to the NCAA transfer portal, Purdue coach Dave Shondell and his staff have been busy, bringing three new players into the program. CLICK HERE
HUDSON COMMITS TO KENTUCKY: Former Purdue outside hitter Eva Hudson has committed to Kentucky to finish her volleyball career. The Midwest Region Player of the Year has one year left. CLICK HERE
PURDUE VOLLEYBALL TRANSFER UPDATE: Purdue middle blocker Lizzie Carr has decided to enter her name into the NCAA transfer portal. Fortunately, the Boilermakers picked up a middle blocker. CLICK HERE