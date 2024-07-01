Indy Ignite Adds 3 Former Purdue Volleyball Players to 2025 Roster
Three former Purdue volleyball players will be joining the Indy Ignite for the 2025 season. The new professional volleyball organization made several roster announcements on Sunday.
Blake Mohler, Grace Cleveland and and Maddie Schermerhorn were announced as additions to the Ignite's 2025 roster. That will be the team's first season playing in the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF).
Mohler played at Purdue from 2015-19 and was a two-time AVCA All-American and finished sixth in the program's record book for career blocks (497). She's played professionally for VfB Suhl, Volley Dudingen, and the Beziers Angels. She joined the Orlando Valkyries in 2024 but suffered an injury.
Cleveland was a member of the Boilermakers volleyball squad from 2018-21 and was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection. She was an AVCA All-American twice and was named the Purdue Athlete of the Year in 2021. Cleveland spent last season playing with the Atlanta Vibe.
Schermerhorn just completed her final season in West Lafayette, playing for Purdue from 2019-23. She was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and helped the Boilers reach the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament. She spent the 2024 PVF season playing for the Vegas Thrill.
The PVF had seven teams during the 2024 season and will be adding three more for the 2025 campaign. The Ignite will be one of the three teams joining the Federation.
Indy will play its home games at Fishers Event Center.
Here's the complete list of PVF teams that will be playing in 2025:
- Atlanta Vibe
- Columbus Fury
- Grand Rapids Rise
- Omaha Supernovas
- Orlando Valkyries
- San Diego Mojo
- Vegas Thrill
- Indy Ignite*
- Dallas*
- Kansas City*
*Indicates new teams for the 2025 season. Dallas and Kansas City do not have team names at this time.
