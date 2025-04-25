Mackey Arena to Host Inaugural IHSAA Boys Volleyball State Finals
One of Indiana's iconic basketball venues will transform into a volleyball court next month. Friday, the Indiana High School Athletic Association announced that the inaugural IHSAA Boys Volleyball State Finals will be held at Mackey Arena on Purdue's campus.
This year marks the first season the IHSAA has fully sponsored boys volleyball. Mackey Arena will host two semifinal matches and one championship match on Saturday, May 31.
“Mackey Arena will be an outstanding venue to finish the inaugural season of boys volleyball,” said IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig. “We’re grateful to Purdue Athletics and thank them for offering to host this great event. It promises to be a great atmosphere and experience for our student-athletes.”
Mackey Arena is home to the Purdue men's and women's basketball teams and is regarded as one of the best venues in college basketball. This past year, though, the arena was transformed twice into the home of Purdue volleyball.
Purdue's volleyball team set a Big Ten record in consecutive weekends during the fall, hosting a pair of sellout crowds at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers hosted rival Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 19 and played in front of a crowd of 14,876. It set a new record for attendance in a conference match.
The following weekend, Purdue hosted Wisconsin at Mackey Arena in front of another sellout crowd.
So, Mackey Arena is no stranger to great volleyball. It should provide an exciting atmosphere as teams compete for a state championship in boys volleyball.
