Mackey Arena to Host Pair of Purdue Volleyball Matches in 2024
Mackey Arena will host more than men's and women's basketball during this coming year. Purdue's volleyball team will play two matches at the inconic venue. The school announced the news on Monday.
In a special video released on social media, Purdue announced that it will host rival Indiana and Big Ten power Wisconsin at Mackey Arena during the 2024 regular season. The Boilermakers will host the Hoosiers on Saturday, Oct. 19 and the Badgers one week later on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Purdue's volleyball team has not played a match in Mackey Arena since hosting Indiana on Sept. 24, 2016. The Boilermakers defeated the Hoosiers 3-0 in front of a crowd of 8,240 fans.
"It's time to take our Boilermakers back into Mackey Arena," Purdue coach Dave Shondell said. "The opportunity to grow our program - as well as our sport - is essential right now. Holloway is a special home, but for a few matches this fall, our team and Boilermaker Nation, must make Mackey Arena the best home-court environment in the land."
Mackey Arena has a capacity of 14,876. The attendance record for a volleyball match featuring two Big Ten teams is 10,927, set on Oct.16, 2004 in a match between Illinois and Minnesota.
"Let's fill Mackey to the top on both occasions," Shondell said. "This Purdue team is worthy of the Purdue community's support, so I encourage all Purdue sports fans to buy tickets on August 6 and 7th for these classic battles that will certainly impact the 2024 conference championship. It's time."
Purdue concluded the 2023 volleyball season with a 23-9 record, which included a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament, as well.
