Purdue Volleyball Sending Chloe Chicoine, Lourdes Myers to Big Ten Media Days

Purdue will be sending Chloe Chicoine and Lourdes Myers, along with coach Dave Shondell, to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days in August.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers Chloe Chicoine (2) serves the ball
Purdue Boilermakers Chloe Chicoine (2) serves the ball / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA
Purdue has announced who will represent its program when it heads to Chicago for the 2024 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days. All-Big Ten selection Chloe Chicoine and redshirt senior Lourdes Myers will join Boilermakers coach Dave Shondell for the event.

Big Ten Volleyball Media Days are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5-Tuesday, Aug. 6. The Boilermakers will media with media on the second day of the event.

Chicoine heads to Chicago after an outstanding freshman campaign in West Lafayette. She was a unanimous Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection and was also named a first-team All-Big Ten player. Chicoine was also named AVCA Northwest Region Freshman of the Year.

As a freshman, Chicoine ended the 2023 season with 478 kills, 3.82 kills per set and 2.16 digs per set.

Myers enjoyed a strong 2023 campaign as a redshirt junior. She finished the year with 110 blocks and accounted for more than 200 points. Myers also led the team with a .333 hitting percentage.

Purdue concluded last season with a 23-9 record and a 15-5 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers also reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

Shondell will also be making the trip to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days this season. He'll be entering his 22nd season at the helm for Purdue in 2024. In over two decades with the program, Shondell has compiled a 458-226 record and led the Boilermakers to 18 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Purdue opens the 2024 volleyball season with the Stacey Clark Classic on Friday, August 30 vs. Kansas State at Holloway Gymnasium.

2024 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days

Monday, Aug. 5

  • Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Maryland Terrapins
  • Michigan Wolverines
  • Michigan State Spartans
  • Northwestern Wildcats
  • Penn State NIttany Lions
  • Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • Wisconsin Badgers

Tuesday, Aug. 6

  • Indiana Hoosiers
  • Minnesota Golden Gophers
  • Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Oregon Ducks
  • Purdue Boilermakers
  • UCLA Bruins
  • USC Trojans
  • Washington Huskies

