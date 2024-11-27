Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes, Baked Goods in Every Big Ten State
It's hard to believe, but Thanksgiving has already arrived. And while there's plenty of Big Ten football, basketball and volleyball to go along with your turkey and mashed potatoes, we wanted to have a little fun this holiday season.
With an new, improved and expanded Big Ten, we wanted to take a look at the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes, desserts and baked goods in each state in the Big Ten. Remember, we have three new states to include this year, adding California, Oregon and Washington to the mix.
The list below comes from Delish.com, with results from Google Trends coming in over the last week.
Thanksgiving side dishes in Big Ten states
- California: Stuffing
- Illinois: Green bean casserole
- Indiana: Green bean casserole
- Iowa: Oven-roasted corn
- Maryland: Mashed potatoes
- Michigan: Green bean casserole
- Minnesota: Deviled eggs
- Nebraska: Ramen noodle salad
- New Jersey: Sweet potato casserole
- Ohio: Green bean casserole
- Oregon: Mashed potatoes
- Pennsylvania: Sweet potato casserole
- Washington: Green bean casserole
- Wisconsin: Sweet potato casserole
Thanksgiving baked goods in Big Ten states
- California: Apple spice cake
- Illinois: Cornbread muffins
- Indiana: Macarons
- Iowa: Cheesecake
- Maryland: Hot milk cake
- Michigan: Bread
- Minnesota: Tiramisu
- Nebraska: Pumpkin sour cream coffee cake
- New Jersey: Baked brie
- Ohio: Pecan pie
- Oregon: Pecan pie
- Pennsylvania: Sugar cookies
- Washington: Focaccia
- Wisconsin: Pumpkin pie
