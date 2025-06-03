Purdue Golf Coach Earns Spot in USGA Senior Open
After leading Purdue to the NCAA Championships this season, men's golf coach Andrew Sapp is getting his own opportunity to compete for some hardware. After a great outing in the final qualifying round, Sapp has earned a spot in the 2025 USGA Senior Open.
Sapp carded a 5-under-par 67 at the Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Ariz., earning the low medalist by two strokes. He was one of five players to qualify for the Senior Open, which is scheduled for June 26-29 and will be played at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Coverage of the 2025 USGA Senior Open will air on NBC, as well as its family of networks, including Golf Channel, USA Network and Peacock.
It's been a big year for Sapp, who was named head coach at Purdue in June 2024 after Rob Bradley left for a job at South Carolina. He had been an assistant coach with the Boilermakers for two seasons.
Purdue finished first in three events during the 2024-25 season, including the Island Resort Intercollegiate, the Peurto Rico Classic, and the Hootie at Bulls Bay. The Boilermakers also placed second in two events, the Fighting Irish Classic and the Boilermaker Invitational.
In April, Purdue finished 9th in the Big Ten Championships and earned a spot in Auburn Regional of the NCAA Championships. After finishing fourth in the regional, the Boilers advanced to the NCAA National Championships.
Purdue closed out the season with a 27th-placed finish.
After leading the program to a successful year, Sapp will try to make a splash at the USGA Senior Open. It's just another major accomplishment in a year full of them.
