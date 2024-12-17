Purdue University President Mung Chiang Appointed to U.S. Olympics Board
Purdue University president Mung Chiang has been appointed to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Board of Directors. The USOPC released a statement on Monday.
“As a distinguished academic leader, researcher and entrepreneur, Mung brings great and unique insights and perspective to the USOPC board,” said USOPC board chair Gene Sykes. “The board best serves the athletes of Team USA, the staff of the USOPC and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement in the United States by offering expertise and collaboration. Adding Mung enhances our capabilities, and we are thrilled to welcome him.”
Chiang officially became the president at Purdue University on Jan. 1, 2023. He is also the Roscoe H. George Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering.
Chiang will begin his time on the board in 2025 and will serve a two-year term, which was recently vacated by Sykes. Per the announcement, Sykes currently serves on the board as a U.S. Member of the International Olympic Committee.
After his first two years, Chiang would be eligible for two additional four-year terms.
“I am truly humbled by the opportunity to serve as an Independent Director on the USOPC Board of Directors, and I look forward to working with the incredible members of the Board chaired by Gene Sykes,” Chiang said.
“With the momentous trajectory of USOPC and the upcoming LA28 Games, it is indeed a pivotal time to continue advancing the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, supporting the amazing athletes on Team USA, and collaborating across a broad spectrum of constituents and partners in the exciting world of Olympic and Paralympic sport.”
