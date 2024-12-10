Purdue Prepared to 'Invest More Than Ever' in Athletics, President Mung Chiang Says
Purdue University president Mung Chiang says he and the Board of Trustees are prepared to fully invest in athletics like has never done before. He made the comments on Tuesday, as the Boilermakers welcomed in new football coach Barry Odom during an introductory press conference.
Odom was officially announced as the next football coach on Sunday, replacing Ryan Walters in West Lafayette. On Tuesday, Purdue introduced its next leader, which prompted Chiang to make the comment regarding the investment in Boilermaker athletics.
"Athletics is an essential and defining part of what Purdue is about," Chiang said. "We've got a glorious history in football. Today, we're going to revitalize that.
"Athletics is such an important part of what Purdue stands for, what it means to all the Boilermakers out there. The Board of Trustees, myself, we're going to invest more than ever before in athletics."
Chiang did not elaborate on that any further, but it likely means that Purdue is prepared to pour a lot more financial resources into all of its athletic programs, especially football. The school has already made a big commitment to Odom, inking the coach to a six-year deal worth $39 million.
Over the years, Purdue's financial investment when it comes to athletics has been questioned. It appears that Chiang and the Board of Trustees are prepared to change their stance when it comes to supporting strong athletic programs.
That's a positive sign for the future of Purdue sports.
