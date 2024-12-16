Purdue Volleyball Already Gutted by NCAA Transfer Portal
Just a few days after its season came to an end, the Purdue volleyball team has been gutted by the NCAA transfer portal. Three players reportedly entered their name into the portal on Monday, including outside hitters Chloe Chicoine and Eva Hudson, as well as middle blocker Lourdes Myers.
Hudson and Chicoine were widely regarded as two of Purdue's top three players over the past two seasons. The other was middle blocker Raven Colvin, who leaves the program after utilizing all of her eligibility.
Lincoln Arneal of Huskers Illustrated reported on Purdue's three departures on Monday.
Chicoine will be a junior in the 2025 season, having spent her first two seasons in West Lafayette. She averaged 3.08 kills and 2.95 digs per set for the Boilermakers this season. She was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024.
Hudson was named the Midwest Region Player of the Year this past season. She averaged 4.81 kills per set and hit .287 on the season. Hudson was a first-team All-Big Ten player and has earned all-conference honors in each of her three seasons. She has one year of eligibility remaining.
Myers has one year of eligibility remaining after spending five seasons in West Lafayette. She averaged 1.28 kills and 1.06 blocks per set this season for the Boilermakers.
Purdue finished the season with a 27-7 record, which included a 16-4 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilers earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and hosted the first two rounds. They were defeated 3-0 by Louisville in the Sweet 16.
