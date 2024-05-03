Former Akron Star Reagan Bass Transferring to Purdue Women's Basketball Team
The Purdue women's basketball team has added a fourth player from the NCAA transfer portal. Former Akron standout Reagan Bass announced her commitment to the Boilermakers on Thursday.
Bass, a senior forward, was an All-MAC selection last season with the Zips. She averaged 16.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game. She will have one season of eligibility to use at Purdue.
Over the course of her three-year career at Akron, Bass has appeared in 85 games, making 84 starts. She's averaging 15.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and one block per game for her career.
The addition of Bass is a big one for coach Katie Geralds. The Boilermakers need a prominent forward after seeing Big Ten Freshman of the Year Mary Ashley Stevenson enter the transfer portal earlier in the offseason. Her departure left a void in the post heading into the 2024-25 season.
Bass becomes the fourth player to commit to Purdue out of the transfer portal this offseason. The Boilermakers also landed WAC Defensive Player of the Year Destini Lombard (Stephen F. Austin) and former UTEP guard Mahri Petree.
Additionally, Purdue landed a pledge from two-time NAIA National Player of the Year Ella Collier, a known scorer who shot over 40% from behind the 3-point line last season at Marian University.
Purdue is coming off a 15-19 campaign last season, reaching the Great 8 round of the WNIT. But the Boilers are looking to re-emerge as one of the top teams in the Big Ten and make a push for a spot in the NCAA Tournament next season.
