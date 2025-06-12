Former Purdue Golfer Adam Schenk to Tee It Up at 2025 U.S. Open
Former Purdue golfer Adam Schenk will tee it up at the 2025 U.S. Open this week, hoping to find himself in the mix for a major championship on Sunday. It is the second major he has participated in this year.
Schenk is participating in the U.S. Open for the fourth time in his career. His best finish came in 2022, when he tied for 24th place on the leaderboard. He has played in the event each of the last two years, but did not make the weekend cut.
Schenk's opening round will get underway at 12:52 p.m. ET on Thursday. He is paired with Victor Perez and Jacob Bridgeman for the first two rounds. On Friday, he is scheduled for a 7:07 a.m. tee time.
The U.S. Open is being held at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. Coverage will air across the NBC Sports networks, including USA Network, Peacock, and NBC.
Last month, Schenk had his best finish of the PGA Tour season in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The former Boilermaker finished the event 17-under-par, finishing in a tie for fifth place. He also had a sixth-place finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii back in January.
Schenk participated in The Masters in April but did not play in the PGA Championship in May. He is still searching for his first PGA Tour victory and major win.
The Vincennes, Ind. native was a member of the Purdue men's golf team from 2010-14 and turned professional in 2015.
Here's the television schedule for the U.S. Open:
- Thursday, June 12 (Round 1): 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET (USA Network); 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (Peacock).
- Friday, June 13 (Round 2): 6:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET (USA Network); 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET (NBC); 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Peacock).
- Saturday, June 14 (Round 3): 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (USA Network); 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET (NBC).
- Sunday, June 15 (Round 4): 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET (USA Network); 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET (NBC)
Related stories
SAPP HEADED TO SENIOR OPEN: Purdue men's golf coach Andrew Sapp earned a spot in the USGA Senior Open later this month. He was the low medalist in the final qualifying round in Arizona. CLICK HERE
KARLAFTIS THROWS OUT FIRST PITCH AT ROYALS GAME: Former Purdue star and current Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis threw out the first pitch at the Kansas City Royals baseball game on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL RELEASES 2025-26 ROSTER: The Purdue women's basketball team released the official roster and jersey numbers for the 2025-26 season. CLICK HERE
VOLLEYBALL ATTENDANCE AMONG NATION'S BEST: Not many other volleyball programs receive the fan support like Purdue. The Boilermakers had one of the country's best attendance figures for the 2024 season. CLICK HERE