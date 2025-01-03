Report: NCAA Considering 5-Year Eligibility Rule for All Student-Athletes
The NCAA is reportedly considering a rule change that would grant student-athletes across all sports five years of eligibility. Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today reported the news on Friday.
Currently, student-athletes have four full years of eligibility to use at the college level. It's unclear if the NCAA would still allow players to use a redshirt year across different sports. Currently, the only way to receive additional eligibility is for the NCAA to grant a waiver for individual student-athletes — usually because of injuries or other unique circumstances.
Per Rothstein's report, the NCAA is expected to discuss this possible change early in 2025, but there's no real timetable regarding a decision.
The NCAA's consideration of a five-year eligibility rule appears to be an attempt to provide more uniformity across college sports. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic blanket waiver that was granted at for student-athletes in the 2020-21 academic year, it's not been uncommon to see players utilize five, six or even seven years of eligibility.
Specifics regarding this potential rule change also remain vague at this time.
