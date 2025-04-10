Where Former Purdue Golfer Adam Schenk Stands After Round 1 of 2025 Masters Tournament
Former Purdue golfer Adam Schenk finds himself in a favorable spot heading into the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament on Friday. The Vincennes, Ind. native finished Thursday's opening round with a 1-over par 73 and sits in a tie for 38th on the leaderboard.
Schenk carded 13 pars, three bogeys and two birdies on his first day at Augusta National Golf Club. His first bogey came on No. 5, but followed it with a birdie on the eighth hole. On the back-9, Schenk bogeyed holes No. 13 and No. 17 and carded a birdie on hole No. 15.
It was a solid round for Schenk, who is playing in The Masters for just the second time in his career. Last year, the former Boilermaker finished 12th on the leaderboard, finishing the tournament at 1-over par.
Justin Rose ended the first round as the leader of the prestigious event, carding a 7-under par 65. He has a three-stroke lead entering the second day of the tournament.
As it stands entering Round 2 of the Masters Tournament, Schenk is comfortably above the cut line, which will be determined when the round ends on Friday. Only the top-50 (plus ties) on the leaderboard make the weekend cut at The Masters.
Schenk will still have to play well on Friday if he hopes to see the weekend at Augusta National, but he put himself in good position with a solid first round on Thursday.
Schenk is grouped with Angel Cabrera and Laurie Canter. The three are scheduled to tee off at 7:51 a.m. ET on Friday. Coverage of The Masters can be found on ESPN-plus and ESPN.
