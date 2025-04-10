Boilermakers Country

Former Purdue Golfer Adam Schenk Competing in 2025 Masters Tournament

Former Purdue golfer Adam Schenk is competing in the 2025 Masters Tournament. His tee time is set for 10:59 a.m. ET on Thursday for the opening round.

Dustin Schutte

Adam Schenk hits out of a bunker on no. 2 during a practice round of the Masters Tournament
Adam Schenk hits out of a bunker on no. 2 during a practice round of the Masters Tournament / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
A former Purdue golfer will be teeing it up at Augusta National Golf Club this week for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Adam Schenk is one of 95 players participating in this year's major event.

Schenk is the only player from the state of Indiana playing in The Masters this year. The Vincennes, Ind. native was a member of the Purdue men's golf team from 2010-14 and turned professional in 2015.

Schenk is scheduled for a 10:59 a.m. ET tee time in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday, April 10. He is in a group with Angel Cabrera and Laurie Canter.

Last year was Schenk's first time participating in the Masters Tournament, and he performed well. The former Boilermaker finished the four-round tournament at 1-over par, finishing in a tie for 12th place. His performance in the 2024 Masters earned him a spot in this year's field.

His 12th-place finish was the best of Schenk's career in a major tournament.

Coverage of the 2025 Masters Tournament can be found on ESPN and ESPN-plus.

