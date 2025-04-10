Purdue OL Ethan Trent, Young Brother of Tyler Trent, Surprised with Scholarship
Just a few days before Purdue's spring showcase closed out spring football in West Lafayette, coach Barry Odom had a major surprise for one of his players. Offensive lineman Ethan Trent, the younger brother of Tyler Trent, was awarded a scholarship.
Odom made the announcement during Purdue's practice on Thursday. The team shared video of the awesome moment via social media. It's certainly a feel-good moment for Ethan and the Trent family.
"I've never done this, ever, in the years I've had the opportunity to be a head coach," Odom started. "But, as I look at the roster and I look at the way the guys go compete, guys that bring it every day — Ethan Trent stand up. Congratulations, you're on scholarship.
"You earned it every single day. I'm proud of you."
Ethan is a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for the Boilermakers, joining the team in 2023. He did not play during his freshman campaign but saw action in three contests for Purdue during the 2024 season. He received Academic All-Big Ten honors as a redshirt freshman last fall.
Ethan is the younger brother of Purdue superfan Tyler Trent, who inspired millions across the country as he battled cancer. His emotional story was featured on ESPN's College GameDay on Oct. 20. 2018, the same day that the Boilermakers hosted No. 2 Ohio State at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Later that night, Purdue defeated the Buckeyes 49-20 in one of the most memorable moments in Boilermaker football history.
Tyler passed away on Jan. 1, 2019, just a few days after attending Purdue's Music City Bowl game in Nashville.
Ethan played high school football at Carmel High School, where he was a two-time All-State offensive lineman. He then committed to play at Purdue as a walk-on in December 2022.
