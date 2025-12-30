Nikola Jokić Limps to Locker Room After Suffering Scary Knee Injury vs. Heat
Nikola Jokić went down with a leg injury against the Miami Heat on Monday night. Jokić and the Nuggets were seconds from halftime when teammate Spencer Jones was backed into Jokić and stepped on his foot. Jokić’s leg buckled and he went down, clutching his lower leg.
Jokić remained on the ground for a short period of time before he was helped up and limped to the locker room. The Nuggets X account said that he was "questionable to return with a Left Knee injury."
Here's the full video, which features a second angle from behind that looks especially worriesome. Hopefully, it's not as bad as everyone assumes it might be.
Jokić had 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the first half against Miami.
The three-time MVP came into Monday's game fifth in the NBA in scoring at 29.9 points per game and led the league in both rebounds (12.4) and assists (11.1) per game. He's averaging career highs in both points and assists. The Nuggets were 22-9 which is the third best record in the Western Conference.