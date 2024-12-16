2025 Purdue Signee, 3-Star Quarterback Reopens Recruitment
A member of Purdue's 2025 recruiting class won't be arriving on campus, after all. Three-star quarterback Sawyer Anderson announced via social media that he's decided to reopen his recruitment and explore all of his options.
Anderson was one of six prospects in Purdue's 2025 class to sign his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period. Just a few days later, he's decided to consider all options.
"Due to the recent coaching changes at Purdue my recruitment is now open," he wrote.
Anderson is a native of Dallas, Texas and ranked as one of the top-100 quarterbacks in the 2025 class. He originally committed to Purdue when Ryan Walters was the coach, and still decided to sign his NLI after the program made a change.
Nearly 30 schools extended an offer to Anderson on the recruiting trail, so he could have a plethora of options. Some of the other Power Four programs to show interest in the quarterback include Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Miami, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.
Purdue is now down to 12 incoming recruits in the 2025 class.
