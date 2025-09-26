2026 Purdue Target Ralph Scott Sets Commitment Date
A commitment date has been set for four-star prospect and Purdue target Ralph Scott. The 2026 forward will make his announcement live on the CBS Sports College Basketball YouTube channel on Friday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET, according to a report from 27Sports' Travis Branham.
Scott recently narrowed his list down to four schools and is considering Houston, Purdue, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
Scott is a 6-foot-7 small forward who attends IMG Academy. He received an offer from Purdue on Wednesday, Sept. 10 and then took an official visit to campus on Wednesday, Sept. 17. He may have been a late offer for the Boilermakers, but coach Matt Painter and his staff certainly seem impressed with the 2026 prospect.
After taking the visit to West Lafayette, Scott shared a message on social media, saying, "Thank you to coach Painter and the entire staff for hosting me and my family on an official visit this weekend!"
Purdue currently has two players committed to its 2026 recruiting class: 6-foot-1 point guard Luke Ertel and 6-foot-6 shooting guard Jacob Webber. Could Scott become the third player to commit to the Boilermakers?
247Sports ranks Scott as the No. 35 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and has earned a four-star rating.
What Scott brings to Purdue
Scott is an effective scorer and is capable of knocking down shots from anywhere on the floor. He's excellent in transition and has a great spot-up jump shot. Because of his length, he's difficult to defend, especially around the perimeter.
The 6-foot-7 forward can get the rim off the dribble and score while attacking the basket, though it may not be the strongest part of his game right now. He's also a willing passer and can draw defenders in close with the drive before kicking it out to an open teammate.
Defensively, Scott has been effective in using his length to protect the rim to some degree. He's also capable of getting his hands into passing lanes and creating turnovers that way.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
BRADEN SMITH VOTED TOP CBB PLAYER: An overwhelming number of college basketball coaches agree that Purdue senior guard Braden Smith will be the best player in the sport this season. CLICK HERE
PURDUE TRAINS WITH NAVY SEALS: What did Matt Painter hope to get out of his Purdue team training with the Navy SEALs? He explained during his media availability. CLICK HERE