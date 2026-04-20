2027 Linebacker and Purdue Target Sets Commitment Date

Antwoine Higgins Jr., a highly-regarded linebacker in the 2027 recruiting class and a Purdue target, has set a commitment date. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect is set to make his decision on Wednesday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m. ET on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube Channel.

Higgins is deciding between Purdue, Indiana, Kentucky and Louisville. He had more than 30 scholarship offers on the recruiting front.

Higgins currently plays at Anderson High School in Cincinnati. He's coming off a monster junior campaign, accounting for 67 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, four pass break-ups and two interceptions. He was a Division II first-team All-State selection at the end of the year.

Per 247Sports, Higgins ranks as the No. 42 linebacker of the 2027 cycle and is the No. 524 overall prospect. He is considered a top-20 player out of Ohio.

Currently, Purdue has landed commitments from three players in the 2027 recruiting class. Will the Boilermakers receive another verbal pledge on Wednesday from Higgins?

How could Higgins fit in at Purdue?

Cincinnati Anderson's Antwoine Higgins Jr. tackles an opponent. | John Hulkenberg/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Higgins has good size and speed at the linebacker position, something Purdue could use with its 2027 recruiting class. He is an intelligent player and feels comfortable rushing the quarterback, filling a gap or dropping back into coverage when necessary.

During an interview with Dave Berke's Huddle during the high school football season, Higgins said he felt most comfortable at the edge spot, but could also be a valuable piece at the Mike linebacker position.

Higgins has been a player in the spotlight for the last two seasons at Anderson and has the potential to make a quick impact in West Lafayette if he commits to Purdue. After his sophomore season, he was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American after totaling 55 tackles, five pass break-ups, two sacks and an interception.

Following a stellar junior season, Higgins participated in the Under Armour All-American Game. He was responsible for a pair of tackles in the contest.

Heading into the 2026 season, Purdue has 23 players listed at the linebacker and edge positions. Only six are listed as seniors on the roster. Having quality depth at those two position groups is important.

Adding Higgins to one of those groups next season would certainly be a boost for the Boilermakers ahead of the 2027 season.

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