2028 Commit Faith Gandy Finds 'Home' With Purdue Volleyball

The strong culture and family-like atmosphere created by coach Dave Shondell and his staff in West Lafayette stood out most to highly-touted 2028 recruit Faith Gandy. Not long after the middle blocker and right-side hitter attended a camp at Purdue, she decided to verbally commit to the program.

Gandy became the program's first commitment of the 2028 recruiting class on Tuesday, making her announcement with a post on Instagram. The Houston native is considered among the top prospects in her cycle.

The opportunity to play for a high-profile program like Purdue in the Big Ten was obviously an attractive offer. That obviously played a big part in Gandy's decision, but it wasn't the most important reason for his commitment.

"What stood out most to me was the people and the campus. The coaching staff made me feel valued from the start, taking time to share their vision for my development both on and off the court," Gandy told Purdue Boilermakers On SI.

"I loved meeting the coaches and players and learning about the strong culture. Purdue has everything I was looking for: great academics, a top volleyball program, and a family atmosphere," Gandy said. "The opportunity to compete in the Big Ten and grow as both a student and athlete made it feel like the perfect fit. The more I learned about Purdue, the more it felt like home."

Mackey Arena was host to an NCAA volleyball match. | Chad Krockover / For The Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent ranking of the top 150 prospects in the 2028 recruiting class by VBAdrenaline.com, Gandy was listed at No. 33. The Houston native attends Oak Ridge High School and plays for the TAV Houston 16 Black club.

Along with middle blocker, Gandy can also play as a right-side pin hitter. She has a 10-foot-6.5 approach touch, which means she can play well above the net. Purdue is a program that has valued players of Gandy's caliber over the years.

Gandy is coming off a sophomore season at Oak Ridge in which she accounted for 104 kills and 71 total blocks. Her team finished the season with a 27-11 record, per MaxPreps.

Purdue's culture continues to attract new talent

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Dave Shondell walks along the sideline. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The family-like atmosphere that Shondell has created in West Lafayette in over two decades at the helm continues to be a selling point on the recruiting front. Having plenty of success on the court helps, too.

Purdue has hit the 20-win mark in eight straight seasons (not including the COVID-19 season) and has played in the NCAA Tournament 14 times in the past 16 years. The Boilermakers have posted 27-7 records in back-to-back campaigns.

Winning always draws in talent. So, too, does belief from the coaching staff.

"A special thank you to Coach Shondell, Kathy Jewell and John Klanac for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to become a Boilermaker," Gandy wrote. "I am incredibly grateful for your trust, your vision for my future, and the chance to continue my academic and athletic career at Purdue."

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