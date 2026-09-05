2029 Purdue Basketball Target Mason Grivna Sets Visit Date

One of the top prospects in the 2029 recruiting class has set an unofficial visit to Purdue. Mason Grivna, a 6-foot-11 rising sophomore, is headed to West Lafayette in late September to see what Matt Painter and the staff have to offer.

According to 247Sports' Travis Branham, Grivna has scheduled an unofficial visit to Purdue for Saturday, Sept. 26. The Boilermaker football team will host in-state rival Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium that afternoon.

Purdue is just one of six unofficial visits Grivna is taking in the coming weeks. He's also making stops at Kentucky, South Carolina, Louisville, Indiana and Ohio State.

Grivna is listed as the No. 18 overall prospect in the 2029 recruiting class, per Rivals.com. He is listed as the No. 2 center and is considered the top prospect out of Kentucky.

Grivna attends Ballard High School in Louisville. As a freshman, he averaged 16.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, helping his team to a 23-7 record. He was named a second-team MaxPreps All-American following the 2025-26 campaign.

The Boilermakers extended an offer to Grivna in July. He is one of three players in the 2029 class to receive an offer from Purdue, along with guards Drew Cabana of Michigan and Micah Mohler of Indiana.

Grivna's vast skill set

Ballard High School's Mason Grivna (23). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Head coach Matt Painter is going to target several talented big men on the recruiting front, and Grivna fits that description. Even as a high school freshman, the 6-foot-11 center has a vast skill set that will translate to the next level.

What pops off the screen about Grivna is his control and athleticism. He has excellent ball-handling skills for a big man, with the ability to drive from the wing and get to the basket. He also has a smooth jump shot for a player of his size.

Grivna's footwork is a strenght for a player his age, using post moves to get to the rim or create space and knock down fadeaway jumpers. He also runs the floor well, scoring plenty of easy baskets in transition.

Purdue has already landed commitments from several great big men in future recruiting classes. The Boilermakers received a commitment from four-star center Isaiah Hill in May, a Pike High School (Ind.) prospect who is in the 2027 class. Four-star forward Jamyn Sondrup will be arriving on campus in 2028 after going on a two-year mission.

The Boilermakers have done an excellent job developing big men during Painter's tenure in West Lafayette. Grivna would be another great addition to the program, even though his arrival wouldn't be until 2029.

Mason Grivna highlights

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