New 2029 Purdue Target Drew Cabana Breaks Down Offer From Boilermakers

Drew Cabana may only be entering his sophomore year of high school, but the combo guard out of Michigan truly understands the significance of an offer from Purdue. The rapidly rising star of Chelsea High School is truly grateful for the interest the Boilermakers have shown.

Cabana announced on social media this week that he received an offer from Purdue. The 2029 guard has already had productive conversations with head coach Matt Painter and associate head coach P.J. Thompson, resulting in an opportunity to play college basketball for the Boilermakers when the next step in his journey begins.

"It really means a lot," Cabana told Purdue Boilermakers On SI. "Growing up in Michigan, I've watched a ton of Big Ten basketball, and Purdue has always been really good."

A 6-foot-5 combo guard, Cabana burst onto the recruiting scene after his freshman season at Chelsea. He is coming off a rookie campaign in which he averaged 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. The freshman received Michigan Division II All-State second-team honors and was an honorable mention for MaxPreps.com's Freshman All-American squad.

Cabana has also been impressive on the 3SSB circuit, playing for Indy Elite. Since June, he has received offers from Ohio, Bowling Green, Rutgers and Purdue.

Only a rising sophomore, it's still very early in Cabana's recruiting process. As his high school and AAU careers continue, he will undoubtedly receive more major offers. Painter and Thompson spotted his talent early, and Purdue was one of the first schools to show interest in the Michigan product.

Right now, Cabana does not have a visit scheduled to West Lafayette, though that's something he's working to get on his schedule. He's looking into taking a trip to campus sometime in the fall.

How does Cabana fit in at Purdue?

Drew Cabana playing for Chelsea High School in Michigan. | Drew Cabana via Instagram.

In Cabana's discussions with Painter and Thompson, there's been talk about how he fits into the program's system. He's a great shooter and scorer and possesses good size at 6-foot-5.

Cabana could likely fill roles one through three on the floor, but would likely slot into the two or three. What's particularly intriguing about his game is his comfort in moving without the basketball in his hands to get open looks.

"The coaches have talked a lot about how I fit their style," he said. "I feel like I'm pretty versatile and can score on all three levels. I also like a lot of screening action."

With three years remaining at the prep level, there is still a lot of time for Cabana to grow and develop his game. What Purdue probably recognized most about the rising sophomore's game is his high IQ. Like so many players Painter identifies on the recruiting front, Cabana is an intelligent player who is trying to make winning plays.

He also recognizes where he needs to make improvemenents in his game.

"I think I have a good feel for the game," Cabana said. "I try to always make the right read and keep the game simple. I feel like there is always room for me to improve on the defensive side."

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