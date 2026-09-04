Purdue Basketball Offers Talented 2029 In-State Guard Micah Mohler

One of the top high school prospects from Indiana has received an offer from Purdue. This week, Austin's Micah Mohler announced that he received an offer from the Boilermakers. He is the third prospect in the 2029 class that Matt Painter and his staff have offered.

"I'm blessed to receive my fourth Division 1 offer from Purdue University," Mohler wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you, Coach Painter!"

Mohler also posted photos to his Instagram account after taking a visit to Purdue. He also currently holds offers from Indiana, Western Kentucky and Evansville.

Currently, Mohler does not have any rankings or star ratings from 247Sports. However, some consider him to be the best prospect out of Indiana in the 2029 class.

He's coming off an outstanding freshman season at Austin High School. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 21.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists during the 2025-26 season. Austin ended the year with a 17-9 record and won a Class 2A regional championship.

Mohler is a big guard who possesses multiple skills, especially as a scorer. He has a smooth jumper and does an excellent job of creating his own shot. He attacks the basket and can finish at the rim through contact. The Indiana prospect can also use his 6-foot-5 frame to rebound at a high level, too.

Mohler also plays for the Midwest Basketball Club on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. By the end of June, Mohler was averaging 19.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game on the 3SSB circuit.

Purdue has offered two others in the 2029 class

Painter and his staff are doing some early recruiting work on a handful of players right now. Mohler became the third player offered by the program in the 2029 class. He's currently the only Indiana prospect to receive an offer from Purdue.

The Boilers have also extended an offer to rising Michigan combo guard Drew Cabana and 6-foot-11 center Mason Grivna out of Louisville. They extended offers to both of those prospects in July.

It's been a busy summer for Purdue for multiple reasons. The program has already landed a pair of highly touted prospects, both in the 2027 recruiting class.

Seven-foot center Isaiah Hill (Pike High School) announced his commitment to the program in May, providing stability for Purdue's frontcourt beyond the 2026-27 season. Four-star point guard Kevin Savage (Wheeler High School in Georgia) made his decision to play for the Boilermakers in July.

Purdue has become an appealing program for top talent, especially considering the run of recent success. The Boilermakers have reached the Sweet 16 each of the last three seasons and are coming off a 30-9 campaign in 2025-26.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!