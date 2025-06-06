Boiler Banter Podcast: Luke Ertel's Big Week, Purdue MBB Starts Summer Practice
We've entered June, which means summer practices are getting underway for Purdue basketball. Things on the recruiting front are also heating up for the Boilermakers. While the hoops season may be multiple months away, there's still plenty to talk about in West Lafayette.
On this week's edition of the Boiler Banter Podcast, host Dustin Schutte talks about the recent play of 2026 Purdue commit Luke Ertel, who put together two outstanding performances during Indiana All-Star Week.
Additionally, Purdue basketball is preparing to gear up for summer practice, which begins next week. The Boilermaker staff also recently extended an offer to 2028 prospect Xavier Skipworth, a top-15 talent for his class.
Below is the complete episode of the latest Boiler Banter Podcast:
Links to stories mentioned in the podcast
- Luke Ertel nearly posts triple-double in Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Game — CLICK HERE
- Luke Ertel makes history in Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game — CLICK HERE
- Purdue extends offer to 2028 combo guard Xavier Skipworth — CLICK HERE
For more episodes of the Boiler Banter Podcast, you can check them out on YouTube.
Related stories on Purdue sports
CBS TABS PURDUE AS NATIONAL TITLE CONTENDER: What makes Purdue basketball a contender for the national championship in 2026? CBS Sports recently explained why there's a lot of hype around the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
ERTEL CLIMBS IN RECRUITING RANKINGS: On3 recently updated its top 150 rankings for the 2026 recruiting class. Here's where Purdue recruit and talented guard Luke Ertel stands. CLICK HERE
SAMPSON SHOUTS OUT PURDUE FANS: Reflecting on Houston's Sweet 16 matchup against Purdue, coach Kelvin Sampson gave major props to the Purdue program and fans for the electric atmosphere at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis. CLICK HERE