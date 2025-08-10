College Basketball Analyst Raves About 2026 Purdue Commit Luke Ertel
Over the last year, Luke Ertel's stock on the recruiting front has risen tremendously. He's jumped from a three-star to a four-star recruit and is considered a top-50 prospect according to the recruiting experts at Rivals. Now, the future Boilermaker is getting praise from ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla.
Ertel, a 6-foot-1 guard from Mt. Vernon High School in Indiana, committed to Purdue in August 2024. Although he's exploded in terms of his recruiting rankings over the past year, he's held firm on his pledge to coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers.
Many are already drawing comparisons to current Purdue point guard Braden Smith, one of the top players in program history. Fraschilla is projecting a bright future in West Lafayette for Ertel.
"An embarrassment of riches for Matt Painter and (Purdue basketball)," Fraschilla wrote on X. "Four years of Braden Smith and likely four more years of (Luke Ertel). A classic Indiana HS PG."
Not only will Purdue transition from Smith to Ertel, it also has Omer Mayer on the roster, another really talented point guard who arrived in West Lafayette late this summer.
It's a good problem to have for Painter and his staff.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
COSTELLO INCLUDES PURDUE IN TOP 6: Quinn Costello, a 6-foot-10 forward in the 2026 class, recently narrowed his list of school options down to six. Purdue remains among the candidates. CLICK HERE
FANS MAKE BOLD PREDICTIONS FOR 2025-26 SEASON: Expectations are high in West Lafayette for the 2025-26 season. What bold predictions are fans making for Purdue basketball this year? CLICK HERE
BOILERS OFFER 7-FOOTER: Purdue has extended an offer to another 7-foot center in the 2026 recruiting class. The Boilers are showing interest in Sinan Huan from Georgetown Prep. CLICK HERE